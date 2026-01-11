Man Utd's new 2025-26 target revealed as Jason Wilcox slams 'disappointing' season after axing Ruben Amorim
Wilcox tells United squad new Premier League target
According to The Sun, Wilcox gathered the first-team squad for a meeting following Amorim’s sacking and told them that a Champions League spot was ‘within their grasp’ if they ‘focus’ for the remainder of the season, with a top-five berth likely to be enough for that goal based on UEFA’s coefficient rankings.
Wilcox reportedly told the players that it had been a “disappointing” season under Amorim but with nearly half the campaign yet to go, the Red Devils chief retains high hopes that they can take the opportunity to return to Europe’s premier club competition.
Liverpool currently sit fourth despite an inconsistent season of their own, while Brentford have risen all the way up to fifth after a strong run of form inspired by Igor Thiago. United are just a point worse off, below Newcastle on goal difference.
'It's attainable' - Wilcox message to Man Utd players revealed
A source told The Sun: “Wilcox has spoken with the players in the wake of Amorim’s departure.
“He’s explained that the season has had some disappointments so far, but urged the players to come together and try and sustain some good form in the second half of the season.
“Qualifying for the Champions League is the target and it’s attainable. That was the message.”
Sources reveal behind-the-scenes issues
Meanwhile another source for The Sun shed some light into the goings on behind the scenes as Amorim’s reign turned sour following a series of disappointing results, with a shift said to have occurred following the unforgettable 4-4 draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford on December 15.
The source said: “Amorim seemed to be affected by that result and the atmosphere changed on the training ground. He had a different outlook which some of the players noticed. It felt like the beginning of the end.”
They also spoke of the situation surrounding Kobbie Mainoo, who became increasingly out of favour under Amorim and has seen his rapid rise curtailed over the past 12 months.
The source said: “Kobbie was frustrated under Amorim because he felt like he broke into the first team and gained a lot of success playing one way. Then suddenly Amorim started telling him he needed to play in a completely different way, which wasn’t to his strengths.
“Amorim leaving definitely increases the chances of Kobbie staying at United. But it’s not a given. He wants assurances from officials about how they see him fitting into the squad and the first team.”
Champions League a challenge for managerless United
The future of United’s managerial position remains firmly in the balance and it is likely that a permanent appointment is not made until next summer, with reports suggesting that the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick and current caretaker boss Fletcher are being considered for the remainder of the campaign.
Wilcox’s call for a top-four push is certainly made all the more difficult by the uncertainty in the dugout. What makes things more encouraging, though, is the fact that Champions League rivals Chelsea are also going through a period of transition following the recent appointment of Liam Rosenior to replace former boss Enzo Maresca. Both clubs have failed to capitalise on a window of opportunity to nail down a top four spot, and their managers paid the price as a result.