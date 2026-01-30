Man Utd receive huge Ruben Neves blow with midfielder set to sign new contract with Saudi side Al-Hilal despite January exit talk

The frustration for United supporters will be compounded by the revelation that the club were actively in dialogue with Neves' camp just weeks ago. Romano disclosed that United officials held discussions with agent Mendes at the end of December to explore the feasibility of a deal. However, despite the initial interest, the Red Devils "never made any bid or formal proposal," allowing Al-Hilal the time to convince their star man to stay.

It appears that while Neves was an option, the club’s new transfer strategy under the INEOS regime and manager Michael Carrick prioritised caution over a costly January outlay. The hesitation has proven decisive, with Neves seemingly convinced by the project and financial package on offer in the Middle East.

Romano added that Neves is "quite keen" to sign on with only minor details needing to be hammered out between both parties.

