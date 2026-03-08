Man Utd players come up with new excuse in defence of manager Michael Carrick after dip in performances

The loss to Newcastle was particularly stinging given that the hosts were reduced to ten men during the first half. Manchester United failed to make the man advantage count, leading to Carrick’s first defeat since taking technical charge of the first team. The interim manager was visibly frustrated at the final whistle, heading straight for the tunnel after applauding the travelling supporters.

Speaking after the game, Carrick did not hide his frustration with the performance of his players. He stated: "I'm really, really disappointed with tonight. We need to learn from it, because it’s a bit of a lesson for us tonight. We’ve got to be better for this."