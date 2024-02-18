Man Utd player ratings vs Luton: Is Rasmus Hojlund the true heir to Ruud van Nistlerooy? £72m man keeps up incredible scoring run & Kobbie Mainoo shows his class again to help lacklustre Red Devils maintain top-four push

The Danish striker made it seven goals in his last six matches to fire Erik ten Hag's side to a narrow victory against a determined Luton

Rasmus Hojlund could not score in his first 14 Premier League games but is now truly on fire and his double was enough to give Manchester United a scrappy, barely deserved 2-1 win at Luton Town.

The Dane scored for the sixth league game in a row to give United the lead after just 40 seconds, staying alert to pounce on a Luton error and calmly round goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski. In the seventh minute he knocked in an Alejandro Garnacho strike into the net with his chest to put the visitors in full command.

United could not live up to their dream start, though, and Luton captain Carlton Morris halved the deficit while the Red Devils were lucky not to concede again before the break, while Casemiro was fortunate not to be sent off.

Luton continued to pile on the pressure and United failed to take their chances on the break, with Garnacho particularly wasteful. They had to ride out a nervy few minutes, helped by the unstoppable Jonny Evans, and eventually secured a fourth consecutive league victory, taking them within three points of fifth-placed Tottenham and five of Aston Villa in fourth.

After a dire first half of the season, the hunt for Champions League football is truly on. GOAL rates Man United's players from Kenilworth Road...