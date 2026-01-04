+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Cunha Sesko United Leeds gfxGetty
Richard Martin

Man Utd player ratings vs Leeds Utd: Benjamin Sesko endures another shocker as Matheus Cunha and Joshua Zirkzee combine to rescue a point for Red Devils

Matheus Cunha spared Manchester United's blushes by snatching a 1-1 draw against rivals Leeds United on Sunday, but Benjamin Sekso endured one of his worst performances for the Red Devils, looking on a different page to his team-mates before missing the target with a close-range sitter.

United were missing eight players, including four of their top six providers of goals, for their trip to West Yorkshire, and it showed as Amorim was forced to field six defenders and two holding midfielders. The first half was, perhaps unsurprisingly, a war of attrition as both sides cancelled each other out. Forgetting Cunha's offside effort, the only attempts of note were Dominic Calvert-Lewin hitting the post and Leny Yoro's close-range header which was tipped over the bar by Lucas Perri.

Leeds made a brighter start to the second half, with Senne Lammens forced to tip a Gabriel Gudmundsson shot around the post, yet their breakthrough goal still came from a pair of United mistakes. Diogo Dalot lost the ball to Pascal Struijk before Brenden Aaronson beat Ayden Heaven for pace to slot the ball into the bottom corner. The Leeds fans, who have been waiting since September 2002 to beat their rivals at Elland Road, went berserk. 

Their joy was short-lived, though, as the visitors were level three minutes later. Joshua Zirkzee, who had just entered the pitch, collected the ball from Sesko and released Cunha, who slid the ball past the out-rushing Perri.

Sekso then missed a gilt-edged chance while Cunha hit the woodwork, but Leeds equally could have won it when substitute Joel Piroe sent a shot inches over the bar.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from Elland Road...

  • Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (6/10):

    Coped pretty well with the pressure put on him, His save from Gudmundsson was straight-forward but he did very well to keep out Okafor's overhead kick to keep the game at 1-1. No complaints about Aaronson's goal.

    Leny Yoro (6/10):

    Looked anxious at times and occasionally kicked the ball out hurriedly, but overall managed the occasion well.

    Ayden Heaven (6/10):

    Barely put a foot wrong in an impressive first-half display, but was at fault for the goal, getting the wrong side of Aaronson and then losing the race with him. Didn't let it affect him though and saw out the game comfortably.

    Lisandro Martinez (7/10):

    Won every challenge and commanded the defence expertly, putting his years of big-game experience to good use.

    • Advertisement
  • Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Diogo Dalot (5/10):

    Had a decent first half but his giveaway led to Leeds breaking the deadlock.

    Manuel Ugarte (6/10):

    Had a couple of problems with his passing but dug in and made some biting tackles to keep Leeds at bay.

    Casemiro (6/10):

    Produced a few loose passes but showed his experience to help United get a point which, all things considered, was not the worst result.

    Luke Shaw (6/10):

    Made a very brave block in the first half to prevent a Leeds goal. His poor cross led to a Leeds counter, but he cleaned up his mess by harrying Justin out of play.

  • Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Patrick Dorgu (5/10):

    Largely uninspiring even when deployed in the wide attacking position he had done so well in against Newcastle.

    Matheus Cunha (7/10):

    Pulled United right back into it with a clever finish and came very close to winning it.

    Benjamin Sesko (4/10):

    Seemed to infuriate his team-mates with his lack of movement and looked like his confidence was shot. Was only effective around the middle of the pitch, such as when he fed Zirkzee for the Dutchman set up Cunha's goal. Lacked belief in the final third and his close-range miss was unforgivable for a £74m signing. A lapse in concentration halted a promising stoppage-time move to sum up his day.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Joshua Zirkzee (7/10):

    Showed his value as an impact sub rather than a starter. Played a defence-splitting pass for Cunha to equalise and was fuelling United's late attacks with his inviting balls.

    Ruben Amorim (6/10):

    On the face of it, it's two points dropped against a team fighting against relegation. But given how many players he had out and the atmosphere, Amorim's game plan was understandable and it just about worked as defeat would have spelled disaster.

Premier League
Burnley crest
Burnley
BUR
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
0