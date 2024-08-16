Man Utd player ratings vs Fulham: Joshua Zirkzee to the rescue! Dutch striker enjoys dream debut to get Red Devils off to winning start

The hitman got off the mark with a scrappy finish and salvaged a largely uninspiring Premier League opener from Erik ten Hag's side

Joshua Zirkzee is off the mark and so are Manchester United. The Dutch striker was paraded before fans at Old Trafford before kick off along with fellow new arrivals Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui but he stole the show with a scrappy but lethal late finish.

United had created some fine moves in the first half, with Casemiro at the helm and playing like a No. 10. The Brazilian had five shots in the first half without hitting the target but the clearest chances fell to Bruno Fernandes, who was twice thwarted by Bernd Leno.

United kept pushing for a goal and finally got one when substitute Alejandro Garnacho crossed for Zirkzee, who scuffed the ball into the net in front of the Stretford End. Garnacho should have added a second but missed the target with the goal gaping.

Still, United have three points and they have a new Dutch striking hero, which is not the worst way to start the season.

GOAL rates Man United's players from Old Trafford...