United entered the game as heavy favourites, sitting in third at the start of the day's play and the visitors winning just once in their first seven league games.

Villa frustrated the hosts in an uneventful first half. Taylor's strike came after the hosts failed to clear their lines from a corner. The Scottish midfielder managed to keep the bouncing ball down, driving the ball into the corner of Phallon Tullis-Joyce's net.

Ella Toone produced United's first shot on target shortly after the hour mark. Her scrambled effort was gallantly cleared off the line by a lunging Villa defender. Skinner's substitutions could do little to influence the game, with United failing to create a clear cut chance until Rachel Williams' header was comfortable stopped by Sabrina D'Angelo in the 85th minute.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from the Leigh Sports Village.