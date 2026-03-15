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Fernandes Casemiro Sesko Man Utd GFX (2)Getty/GOAL
Richard Martin

Man Utd player ratings vs Aston Villa: Assist-king Bruno Fernandes strikes again! Captain keeps on creating havoc as Red Devils consolidate top-four spot with crucial win

Bruno Fernandes made history by inspiring Manchester United to a 3-1 win over Aston Villa as they homed in on a return to the Champions League. The Red Devils captain recorded his 15th and 16th assists of the season as United saw off fellow top-four contenders Villa and tightened their grip on third place, opening up a three-point gap with Unai Emery's side.

It was difficult to tell that this was a meeting between the Premier League's third and fourth best teams from the first half, an uninspiring and turgid affair which witnessed just one shot on target, Amad Diallo's header which was saved by Emi Martinez. 

United perked up after the break and Martinez was called into action again to repel a strike from Bryan Mbeumo, who had been teed up by an incisive pass from a corner. It led to the corner from which United found the breakthrough goal, Casemiro connecting with Fernandes' delivery to score his seventh goal of the season, the most prolific of his career.

Fernandes also made history by registering his 15th assist of the season, equalling David Beckham's record for the most in a Premier League campaign for United. But they were soon pegged back after a couple of instances of casual defending and Barkley, who was starting a league game for the first time since January 2025, pounced on the chaos to level in the 64th minute.

United did not take long to hit back though and of course it was Fernandes who released Cunha to score for the first time in six games to put the Red Devils back in front before Sesko rubber-stamped a priceless victory, leaving United with a six-point cushion between themselves and fifth spot in the table, the final Champions League berth.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...

  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-ASTON VILLAAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (6/10):

    Mostly an observer. Made his first save when he tipped over Amadou Onana's effort after the hour-mark. Unsighted for Barkley's leveller.

    Diogo Dalot (5/10):

    Frustrating on the whole. Blazed a shot into row Z after a Fernandes chip and then headed a fine pass from Casemiro over the bar.

    Harry Maguire (7/10):

    Showed excellent anticipation throughout and beat Ollie Watkins in a foot race when the game was still goalless.

    Leny Yoro (7/10):

    Made a brilliant slide tackle on Watkins in the first half and dug in deep in the second.

    Luke Shaw (7/10):

    The best player in the first half as he repeatedly cut out dangerous passes, tackled Watkins at a vital moment and made a marauding run forward.

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  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-ASTON VILLAAFP

    Midfield

    Kobbie Mainoo (6/10):

    Made some good passes and dribbles in the first half although the most important intervention was a tackle on Emi Buendia which snuffed out a dangerous chance.

    Casemiro (8/10):

    A typically tenacious performance showcasing his aggression, his goal threat and his ability to pick a pass. No wonder the fans were chanting 'One more year'. 

    Bruno Fernandes (9/10):

    At his dominant and decisive best. All United's chances were filtered through him so of course the first two goals came from his passes, as did the shot from Mbeumo leading to the crucial corner. And now he has overtaken a club icon in Beckham for the most assists in a league campaign, while he is four from matching Premier League record holders Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

  • Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Amad Diallo (5/10):

    Had two chances but was disappointing overall and he ran into trouble twice with his over-confident dribbling in his own half.

    Bryan Mbeumo (6/10):

    Had a poor first half but his first effort on target forced the crucial corner and the fans remembered his contribution as he was lauded when substituted.

    Matheus Cunha (7/10):

    Made decent incursions down the left wing to trouble Villa in the first half and took his goal brilliantly to put United back on the path to victory.

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  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-ASTON VILLAAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Benjamin Sesko (7/10):

    Struck his eighth goal of 2026, his fifth as a substitute which only entrenched his status as a super sub. The less said about his horrendous finish later on, the better.

    Manuel Ugarte (N/A):

    Replaced Casemiro in the 91st minute.

    Michael Carrick (7/10):

    Showed patience after a dull first half and trusted that his side would get the job done while his only substitution before the 90th minute led to a goal. That's five wins out of five at Old Trafford.

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