Man Utd player ratings vs Arsenal: Altay Bayindir the FA Cup hero! Much-maligned goalkeeper proves a point as resilient Red Devils recover from Diogo Dalot's daft red card to reach fourth round

The Turkey international made two stunning penalty saves while Joshua Zirkzee also had a moment of redemption in a spirited performance

Altay Bayindir and Joshua Zirkzee enjoyed redemption stories as Manchester United knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup on penalties following a spirited 1-1 draw after extra-time despite playing more than an hour with 10 men due to Diogo Dalot being sent off.

Bayindir, who had been mocked for conceding straight from a corner against Tottenham in his last trip to north London, saved a penalty from Martin Odegaard in normal time and then thwarted Kai Havertz in the shootout while United scored all of their four kicks before Zirkzee, who had been humiliated by his own supporters less than two weeks ago against Newcastle, buried the fifth and decisive kick.

United kept things tight throughout and especially in a dull, stop-start first half when they had just one shot on target. They let Arsenal have the ball but made sure they did nothing of note with it, save for Gabriel Martinelli netting from an offside position. The visitors grew into the game the longer it went on and did the damage on the counter, with Garnacho dispossessing Gabriel and tearing forward to tee up Fernandes, who sent the ball flying into the net.

Article continues below

It was the third time in four trips to the Emirates that United had taken the lead only to lose their heads moments later. Dalot slid in on Mikel Merino and earned his second yellow card in 12 minutes to leave United with 10 men and 29 minutes to see their lead out. They lasted less than two minutes as Gabriel volleyed home after Bayindir had feebly punched away a cross. United continued to unravel, conceding a penalty when Harry Maguire brushed over Gabriel Martinelli.

But Bayindir made a miraculous save to thwart Odegaard and then made two fine saves from substitute Declan Rice to take the game to extra-time. Joshua Zirkzee and Amad Diallo spurned United's only attempts in the extra period, where the Red Devils' defence again stood tall to force penalties. And that was where Bayindir completed his sensational performance and Zikzee kept his cool to send the holders into the fourth round.

GOAL rates Man Utd's players from the Emirates Stadium...