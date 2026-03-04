Man Utd player ratings vs Newcastle: Kobbie Mainoo and Bryan Mbeumo among biggest flops as Michael Carrick's unbeaten run ends in terrible loss to 10-man Magpies

Newcastle began brightly as Kieran Trippier clipped the post with a cross before Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes fired narrowly wide. The visitors were able to work their way into the game, however, and both Kobbie Mainoo and Matheus Cunha forced Aaron Ramsdale into saves while Bryan Mbeumo blazed over with the goal gaping.

The game sparked into life in the final moments of the first half after Jacob Ramsey was sent off for picking up two bookings, the second of which was given for simulation inside the penalty area. Despite that, Newcastle took the lead after Bruno Fernandes fouled Gordon in the box and the England winger picked himself up to convert from the spot. There was still time, though, for Casemiro to equalise as he nodded in Fernandes' cross from a free-kick.

Despite their numerical advantage, Carrick's side struggled to create much of note immediately after the break, and Gordon almost put Newcastle back in front when he volleyed wide from a corner. United did eventually begin to dominate, but couldn't find a way past Ramsdale, who saved brilliantly from Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, before Osula's dramatic intervention as he cut inside from the right and curled a shot past Senne Lammens.

GOAL rates United's players from St. James' Park...