Man Utd player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount emerge as unlikely heroes while Bruno Fernandes' quick thinking sparks set-piece-inspired comeback win

Manchester United came from behind to secure victory over Crystal Palace as Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount emerged as match-winners for Ruben Amorim's side in a 2-1 win on Sunday. Palace led in the first half through a Jean-Philippe Mateta penalty, but the Red Devils came out for the second period a different side, and Zirkzee fired home before Mount struck the winner from the edge of the box to complete the turnaround.

United could have taken an early lead within the first minute, as Dean Henderson made a double save at the feet of Casemiro from point-blank range following a long throw-in. The Brazilian would soon come close to scoring again, too, when he glanced a header wide from a Bruno Fernandes delivery.

That would be as close as United came in the first half, as Palace soon took a strange-hold on proceedings. A defensive mix-up involving Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro saw Mateta run through on goal, only to drag the ball wide, while Senne Lammens saved from Daichi Kamada and Yoro blocked well from Yeremy Pino. But the French defender's naive challenge on fellow countryman Mateta allowed the Eagles striker to give his side the lead from the penalty spot, though it took him two attempts due to a double touch.

With seconds of first-half stoppage time remaining, De Ligt slipped and was bailed out by a last-ditch Luke Shaw block with Eddie Nketiah bearing down on goal, and that would prove to be a turning point in the game.

The Red Devils came out for the second half with purpose and captain Fernandes would be at the centre of all of it, assisting goals for both Zirkzee and Mount from free-kicks. The two finishes were outstanding, as Zirkzee swivelled to fire home from the tightest of angles before Mount struck from the edge of the box to complete the turnaround.

Palace rallied late on, but United defended strongly to see out an outstanding away victory.

GOAL rates United's players from Selhurst Park...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (6/10):

    Beaten twice by Mateta from the spot but made a couple of important first-half saves to keep United in the game. 

    Leny Yoro (5/10):

    Made a brilliant block from Pino to deny a certain goal, but ruined his own good work with a clumsy challenge to concede the penalty just minutes later. Taken off by Amorim moments after the equaliser, and looked visibly distressed with his own performance on the bench.

    Matthijs de Ligt (5/10):

    Looked far from on his game, particularly during the first half. Mateta had the beating of him way too easily, while his errors presented chances to both the France striker and Nketiah. Defended more resolutely after the break.

    Luke Shaw (7/10):

    Made a great block from Nketiah, though he should not have had the chance. Defended strongly, and a yellow card was the only blot on his display.

    Midfield

    Amad Diallo (6/10):

    Did not get forward as much as he would have liked, but the Ivorian continues to be a key cog in Amorim's side and works tirelessly despite his unfamiliarity with the wing-back role.

    Casemiro (6/10):

    Was afforded two big chances and should have got his name on the scoresheet with the game goalless. Struggled to prevent Palace dictating play in the first half but, like many team-mates, improved in the second. 

    Bruno Fernandes (7/10):

    United's goals were all about the finishes, but it was no surprise to see the captain laying on the opportunities. He impacted the outcome of the game and worked hard for his side at both ends of the pitch to see out the victory.

    Diogo Dalot (7/10):

    The Portuguese's long throw caused havoc within the first minute, and he did his primary job well of keeping Munoz quiet in a solid display.

    Attack

    Bryan Mbeumo (6/10):

    Was not the match-winner on this occasion but always looks a threat. Could have scored on a couple of occasions, only to be foiled by Henderson in goal.

    Joshua Zirkzee (7/10):

    Was quiet in the first half but his equalising goal was outstanding. Taking the ball on his chest, the Dutchman volleyed home from the angle to get his side back in the game.

    Mason Mount (7/10):

    Stepped up when it mattered in the game's defining moment. Profiting from Fernandes' quick free-kick, Mount fired the ball through a non-existent Palace wall and into the bottom corner of the net.

    Subs & Manager

    Noussair Mazraoui (6/10):

    Replaced Yoro and defended stoutly with the exception of a moment of madness, where he smashed the ball at Zirkzee and almost saw the ball bounce into the net.

    Lisandro Martinez (N/A):

    Came on in the final 10 minutes to return from a long ACL injury lay-off, and helped see out the victory.

    Kobbie Mainoo (N/A):

    The 20-year-old made a cameo in stoppage time as United secured the win.

    Patrick Dorgu (N/A):

    Came on alongside Mainoo.

    Ruben Amorim (7/10):

    His team were a different side after half-time and showed character to turn things around. His decision to start Zirkzee and Mount certainly paid off, as the pair made a rare start and were instrumental to victory.

