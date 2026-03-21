Man Utd kick up a fuss! PGMOL complaint expected over Amad Diallo penalty claim in Bournemouth draw

Old Trafford officials are reportedly livid after Amad appeared to be wrestled to the ground inside the area while 1-0 up. Despite being positioned only yards away, referee Stuart Attwell waved away the appeals, allowing the Cherries to break and equalise through Ryan Christie moments later.

As first reported by the Daily Mail, incident has sparked internal outrage, with the club viewing the lack of a VAR intervention as a significant 'two-goal swing'. United argue that the failure to award the spot-kick directly impacted their ability to secure all three points in a tight race to qualify for next season's Champions League.