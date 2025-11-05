Revealed: Man Utd set to miss out on £10m due to 2026 World Cup as Red Devils begin summer planning

According to the Daily Mail,the Red Devils had hoped to embark on another money-spinning post-season tour, similar to their lucrative visits to Malaysia and Hong Kong this summer just gone. That trip, which came right after the conclusion of the campaign, earned the club a tidy £10m windfall. But those plans are now off the table as there simply won’t be enough time between May 24 and the start of the World Cup for the club to travel, train, and recover adequately. The decision is already being described internally as a logistical nightmare, and one that could potentially have knock-on effects on both finances and fan engagement.
Summer tours are not just about fitness, but they’re an essential revenue stream. Financial margins are tighter than ever at Old Trafford, especially after missing out on European football, and United are desperate to recoup as much as they can. The club’s commercial department has spent the last few weeks running simulations on whether the World Cup could completely saturate football interest in the U.S. market. The final, which is scheduled for July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, falls right around the time United traditionally kick off their own pre-season tours. This has led United to consider whether they should pivot towards the Middle East, another region where the club has historically drawn massive crowds and sponsorship interest.
Talks are reportedly underway to see if a mid-season friendly in Saudi Arabia can be organised, which could bring in a hefty payday. There is indeed a growing appetite to return to Asia next summer, particularly after three consecutive pre-season tours in the United States as part of their £60m ($78m)-a-year deal with Snapdragon. United’s failure to qualify for this season’s Champions League cost them approximately £100m ($130.5m) in potential revenue, including a £10m penalty paid to Adidas, triggered by the performance clause in their record kit deal. That financial strain has put added pressure on the commercial and operations teams to maximise income from every opportunity, including global fan tours.
While meetings and discussions are underway in the boardroom, things on the pitch are finally showing signs of recovery. After a shaky start that saw United win just two of their first seven games, Amorim’s men have stabilised, going four league matches unbeaten following a dramatic 2–2 draw with Nottingham Forest. The Portuguese boss has slowly moulded United into a more cohesive, hard-working outfit by making little tweaks to his preferred 3-4-3 formation, and they are finally reaping the rewards. The team sits eighth in the table, but only two points behind second-placed Manchester City, proof that progress is being made.
"Ruben’s got a very clear idea. It’s a lot more flexible, the idea, than what people give it credit for," Jason Wilcox said in an interview on the club’s Inside Carrington podcast. "We’ve got to start with the end in mind and understand that the game model, how Manchester United are, is really important.
"We have to pull the jigsaw pieces together and put the jigsaw pieces together. We would love to have all the pieces in place where we can see a very clear picture, but whilst we’re building the picture, it’s even more difficult when you lose some football matches, because people start questioning things. But myself and Ruben, Omar, the ownership, we’re really clear on the direction of travel, and this is really important."
Next up is a blockbuster away clash with Tottenham Hotspur, the same side that denied United silverware in last season’s Europa League final. For Amorim's men, it’s not just about revenge, but it’s about maintaining momentum in a campaign that has demanded resilience. They struggled in the early months but have finally resurrected themselves on the back of a sensational October. The Red Devils will be eager to get another three points and mount a meek title challenge before the international break sets in.