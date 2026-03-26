Man Utd face a tough challenge to reach the Women's Champions League semi-finals after losing the first leg 3-2 to Bayern Munich. In an intense match at Old Trafford, the hosts twice equalised through a Le Tissier penalty and a goal from Hanna Lundkvist. However, the English side struggled to contain Bayern's tactical flexibility and a late goal from 20-year-old Japan international Tanikawa got the job done for the Germans.
Man Utd 'got pulled apart' by Bayern Munich! Maya Le Tissier urges Red Devils to bounce back in Women's Champions League tie
Man Utd women suffer disappointing home loss
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Le Tissier claims Man Utd 'pulled apart'
Le Tissier offered a candid assessment of the defensive lapses that cost United dearly. She admitted that her team's defence was too easy for Bayern to penetrate, telling Disney+: "Good things and bad things [to take from the game]. Out of possession, we got pulled apart and we were not as compact as we should've been.
"It's just about the fine moments, but a lot of positives we can take away. The first one we conceded, that was down to me, the player went off my back shoulder and I could've done better with that one. The second one, we got stretched too much and the third goal someone should've closed that down as well."
Skinner remains optimistic despite 'poor' goals
Manager Skinner echoed his captain’s frustration regarding the goals conceded but remained defiant about United's chances of progressing. He said: "The two goals from Harder tonight are not good enough from our perspective, which we will fix as a team. The encouraging thing is that this tie is still alive. Bayern haven't played like that, it's super direct from them, they are normally possession based and they have changed style tonight and they have got their reward for it. I'm frustrated with the goals that we conceded because they are pretty poor, but it is something really easily fixed going into the next leg where we know the threats that they have got now."
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What comes next?
Before facing Bayern in the second leg next week, United will first take on City in the Manchester derby in the Women's Super League. Andree Jeglertz's side currently lead the WSL table with 46 points from 18 matches, eight points ahead of the second-placed Red Devils.