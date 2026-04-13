Man Utd 'could use Manuel Ugarte' in swap deal involving Sandro Tonali amid Newcastle interest in Uruguayan midfielder

The success of any potential swap hinges on Newcastle’s willingness to move early in the window as they face increasing competition for Ugarte from several elite European clubs. Eddie Howe’s side must balance their long-term interest in the Uruguayan with the risk of losing a key tactical asset in Tonali during a period of squad instability. With remaining matches in their domestic campaign, both clubs are now finalising their recruitment strategies ahead of what promises to be a transformative summer for their respective midfields.