Jose Mourinho, Erik ten Hag and Man Utd's post-Sir Alex Ferguson managers - ranked

The Portuguese and the Dutchman have both won trophies, but how do they compare with the other managers to have occupied the Old Trafford dugout?

Manchester United last visited Fenerbahce in November 2016, when the world's eyes were focused on Donald Trump's bid to enter the White House. History is repeating itself ahead of the Red Devils' latest trip to Istanbul on Thursday, with Trump once more vying to be U.S. president.

And the narrative at the Şukru Saracoglu stadium is set to be dominated by a figure almost as divisive and controversial. Jose Mourinho led United to Istanbul back in 2016, and the night before the 2-1 defeat he declared his love for Turkish football and revealed his desire to one day manage Fenerbahce.

He got his wish last summer and will now be facing his former club, who have been through three more managers since parting with the Portuguese in 2018 but are still searching for a way to return to their former glories under Sir Alex Ferguson, a fact best illustrated by the fact they are back in the Europa League.

Mourinho remains the United manager to have obtained the highest points total in a season since 2013 and he is tied with Erik ten Hag on two major trophies. Mourinho and Ten Hag both have a habit of reminding people of how much silverware they have won and of pointing out United's struggles before they took charge. But how do they rank among the six managers who have taken charge of United in the post Ferguson era?