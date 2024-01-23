‘A Man Utd manager ain’t doing that' - Mikel Arteta told he showed 'stupidness' in viral Salt Bae video as Rio Ferdinand gives brutal reaction to Arsenal boss being fed steak

‘A Man Utd manager ain’t doing that' - Mikel Arteta told he showed 'stupidness' in viral Salt Bae video as Rio Ferdinand gives brutal reaction to Arsenal boss being fed steakSoham MukherjeeGetty/GOAL/InstagramMikel ArtetaArsenalPremier LeagueManchester UnitedManchester CityPep GuardiolaRio Ferdinand has brutally slammed Mikel Arteta for showing "stupidness" in the viral video where Salt Bae was seen feeding steak to the Arsenal boss.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArteta ridiculed for a cringe-worthy exchange with Salt BaeFerdinand roasted the Arsenal managerArsenal fans also had a go at the Spaniard