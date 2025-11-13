Man Utd, Man City & Juventus warned €80m not enough to land Sporting CP star in January due to crucial release clause detail

According to a report by A Bola, Sporting have firmly ruled out a January sale for their captain Hjulmand despite growing interest from Europe’s elite. The Danish midfielder, whose leadership and all-action performances have made him one of the standout players in Portugal, remains untouchable mid-season due to a unique clause in his contract.
His current deal with Sporting runs until 2028 and includes an €80m (£71m/$93m) release clause, but crucially, that clause is deactivated outside the summer window, giving Sporting full control of his transfer value. The Lisbon club can therefore demand any price they wish during winter negotiations, effectively blocking approaches from suitors like United, City, and Juve.
While Juventus’ interest reportedly reignited after Hjulmand’s impressive display in their 1-1 Champions League draw in Turin, where he dominated midfield battles. Yet, the Italian giants have to wait as the January move is “out of the question,” both because the player isn’t pushing for an exit and also Sporting are unwilling to negotiate until June.