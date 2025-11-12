Man Utd make shock transfer approach for Real Madrid outcast Endrick amid concerns over Benjamin Sesko's fitness

Endrick completed his dream move from Palmeiras to Madrid in the summer of 2024 but did not get enough game time under former manager Carlo Ancelotti in his maiden campaign at Santiago Bernabeu. While he appeared in 37 matches across competitions in the 2024-25 campaign, he managed to clock just 847 minutes on the pitch.
The situation has only got worse for Endrick ever since Xabi Alonso replaced Ancelotti at the helm this summer. The teenager has played just one match in the current season, with injuries playing a major role in his absence from the pitch. On Endrick's lack of game time, Alonso has said: "The situations in our recent matches have been very tight since Endrick returned. I hope he can get those minutes soon. He’s training well, he’s ready - but the right moment has to come."