Man Utd loanee Rasmus Hojlund hailed as the 'strongest striker in Serie A' alongside World Cup winner after 'incredible transformation' at Napoli

Hojlund joined Napoli on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer, and has already gone on to score six Serie A goals, netting a brace last time out in a 2-0 win over Cremonese. The Denmark star's exploits may come as something of a surprise, given his well-documented struggles at Old Trafford. During his first two seasons at United after joining from Atalanta, he made 95 appearances but only scored 26 goals, of which only 14 came in the Premier League. Now, though, he has been hailed as one of the best centre-forwards in Italy's top-flight. He has already eclipsed his league goal tally at United last season, doing so in 22 fewer games.

Christian Vieri, the former Italy international, has claimed that Hojlund has the ability to become one of the best strikers in the world.

He said: "I consider Hojlund as potentially one of the five best strikers in the world. He can score goals, but he knows how to attack deep and wear down defences. He has a strong left foot and is great with his head and his physicality."