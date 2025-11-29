Man Utd legends reveal first impressions of 'frightening' Juan Sebastian Veron and are still in disbelief Argentina legend flopped in the Premier League

Veron was unable to transfer his impressive Serie A form to the Premier League at both United and Chelsea, and he spent two years on loan with Italian giants Inter, before returning to South America with Estudiantes in 2006, initially on a short-term move. That became permanent to the Argentine powerhouse, helping the club win the Copa Libertadores in 2009 and etxending his career to the age of 39.
Upon his move to United in 2001, Veron was the most expensive transfer in British football, while he also became the first non-EU player to break the Premier League transfer record. Veron, however, ultimately struggled with the pace, having been better suited to Italian football prior to his switch to Old Trafford.
Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, former United stars Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes discussed the former Argentina international, and their first impressions of the player following his arrival. Scholes admitted he was perplexed that it didn't work out for the midfielder.