Man Utd send Italian club Torino into 'panic' after Red Devils initiate talks with goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic as possible Andre Onana replacement

Manchester United have added Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to their list of possible replacements for under-fire Andre Onana this summer.

Onana under pressure after disappointing season

Man United interested in move for Milinkovic-Savic

