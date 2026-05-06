Man Utd have no plans to reintegrate Marcus Rashford amid permanent Barcelona transfer doubts

United's hierarchy have made it clear that they have no plans to bring Rashford back into the fold next season, according to The Sun. The forward, who is currently on a season-long loan at Barcelona, remains surplus to requirements at United despite a recent social media post that sparked speculation among supporters about a potential return to the club.

On Tuesday, Rashford’s X account retweeted a post from United’s official account regarding their return to the Champions League, adding a "Congratulations" message with a heart emoji. It was his first digital interaction with the club in nearly a year, but this has not changed the club's stance on his future. United are eager to clear his significant wages from the books, which are set to rise to £325,000-a-week in July following their successful Champions League qualification.







