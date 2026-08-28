'Never a Man Utd player!' - Michael Carrick urged to axe veteran star after opening day disaster

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, former Premier League winner Obi Mikel delivered a ruthless assessment of Maguire's position at Old Trafford. "When your top centre-back is Harry Maguire, you have a problem," he stated. "Harry Maguire was never a Manchester United player, never suited the system or the football club.

"The fact that he has managed to stay there for seven, eight seasons is incredible. How has that happened? I don’t understand that, and he’s still there, and he’s the number one defender. That’s a problem."

Mikel was particularly critical of Maguire's situational awareness during the Hull defeat. He highlighted a bizarre moment during the opening goal, noting: "The first goal, he was grabbing his own player and stopping him from going to defend the guy who was scoring. What was he doing? I have no idea.

"They have Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro; they have players there. But I don’t know why he is still starting. Is he good to be a squad player because of his experience? Yes. But not to start games, not to be your number one centre-back.

"He’s slow on the ball; he touches it theree of four times before releasing it. He doesn’t know what to do with the ball, he’s confused when he has the ball. A centre-back needs to move the ball quicker, but Maguire doesn’t know how to do that quickly enough and get the team to play at the right tempo."



