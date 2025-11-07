'My mum didn't like it!' - Man Utd star Harry Maguire reveals how childhood nickname led to legally changing his birth name

In a revealing interview on TNT Sports, Maguire sat down with his sister to discuss something that has remained largely unknown throughout his career. Harry Maguire wasn’t actually born Harry.

"My mum decided to call me Jacob Harry [Maguire] when I was born. Then, after three months, people started calling me Jakey," he said. "She didn’t like it, so she swapped it around to Harry Jacob [Maguire]. But she couldn’t change it by passport until I was 18. As soon as I was 18, I changed it around, so it’s actually officially Harry Jacob now."

In a twist of fate, Maguire’s legal name change coincided almost perfectly with the beginning of his professional footballing journey. Just one month and seven days after turning 18, the freshly renamed Harry Jacob Maguire made his senior debut for Sheffield United in the Championship against Cardiff City in 2011. From that day onward, he’s been known to the football world simply as "Harry". Very few outside his family circle ever knew that the name Jacob was once printed on his birth certificate.