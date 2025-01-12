Man Utd's Harry Maguire allegedly called Kai Havertz a 'cheating scumbag' after conceding penalty to Arsenal forward as mass brawl breaks out in FA Cup tie
Manchester United's Harry Maguire allegedly called Kai Havertz a 'cheating scumbag' after the Arsenal forward won a penalty by manipulating contact.
- Havertz wins penalty after Maguire foul
- Arsenal star manipulated contact in the box
- Maguire allegedly called Havertz a 'cheating scumbag'