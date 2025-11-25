Man Utd flop Antony apologises to Real Betis fans for red card after botched overhead kick leaves opponent writhing in agony

At first, Antony was only shown a yellow card for the incident that saw his foot catch Girona defender Joel Roca. The Brazilian was guilty of a perhaps unnecessarily audacious attempt to put a bouncing ball back into the danger area as Real Betis pushed for a stoppage-time winner. But instead of recycling the chance for his team, Antony was too late to the ball after Roca headed it away first. The momentum of his swinging boot then struck the defender flush in the face and left him writhing on the floor in agony.
The incident was flagged by VAR and, having consulted the pitch-side monitor, on-field referee Iosu Galech Apezteguia decided to upgrade the original yellow card to a straight red.