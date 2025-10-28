Man Utd flop Andre Onana responds to Pep Guardiola praise amid return to form on loan at Trabzonspor

One of Onana’s biggest praises once came from Guardiola, when he was still plying his trade with Inter. Ahead of the Champions League final in 2023, the Catalan tactician told Thierry Henry on CBS Sports that Inter’s style was heavily shaped by their keeper.

"When you make a switch of play, it is more difficult against a back five because they have more width and numbers spread out," said Guardiola. "But it is not just the structure of having those numbers that makes Inter difficult. The goalkeeper, Onana, makes it really difficult to deploy a high press against. You cannot press the goalkeeper properly. They are masters at keeping the ball, right up to the attackers – the likes of Lautaro [Martinez], [Edin] Dzeko and [Romelu] Lukaku.

"For the way they play, with the high press, Onana is an exceptional goalkeeper to take the position to build-up. Really, really good. That is why you have to think about what you have to do. With the ball, Inter are very, very good – that is why they are in the Champions League final. We have great respect and admiration for how they play but we have to find a way to beat them."