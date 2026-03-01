Man Utd fans hit back at Sir Jim Ratcliffe with pro-immigration banner picturing seven club heroes
A political statement at Old Trafford
The atmosphere at Old Trafford turned political on Sunday as some Manchester United supporters made their feelings on Ratcliffe clear during a crucial 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace. As per The Athletic, this hard-fought win propelled the Red Devils to third place in the Premier League standings with 51 points, yet the focus for many remained on the giant pro-immigration banner unfurled above the players' tunnel just before the second half.
The banner read: “MUFC proudly colonised by immigrants,” a deliberate play on words countering the INEOS chief's claims. The display served as a visual reminder of the diverse heritage that built the club, featuring the faces of French legends Eric Cantona and Patrice Evra, South Korean icon Park Ji-sung, Bruno Fernandes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Amad Diallo, and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.
The controversial interview and data
The dispute stems from a February interview with Sky, in which Ratcliffe made several unsubstantiated claims regarding the UK's immigrant population and economic state. The 73-year-old billionaire sparked immediate outrage when he stated: “You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in. I mean, the UK has been colonised. It’s costing too much money.”
He further defended his stance by adding, “The UK has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn’t it? I mean, the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it’s 70 million. That’s 12 million people.” However, these figures contradict official data; the Office for National Statistics estimated the UK population at 69.5 million in November 2025, and unemployment-related benefit claimants stood at just 1.68 million.
National condemnation and an apology
The fallout from the interview reached the highest levels of the British government, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer quickly describing Ratcliffe's comments as “offensive and wrong”. Faced with a growing public relations crisis and widespread condemnation across the political and sporting spectrum, Ratcliffe was forced to address the backlash through an official response.
He released a statement the following day, though many supporters felt it fell short of a genuine retraction. “I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth,” Ratcliffe said, attempting to pivot the conversation back to his economic theories.
A cultural divide within the club
Since INEOS took control of Manchester United's sporting operations in early 2024, the club has undergone a radical transformation behind the scenes. However, this latest friction between the fans and the ownership highlights a growing cultural divide; while Ratcliffe is praised for implementing efficient structures on the pitch, his foray into divisive political rhetoric has alienated substantial portions of the fanbase.
As the “Proudly Colonised” banner hung over the Old Trafford tunnel during the celebrations of the 2-1 win against Palace, it highlighted the tension between the club's leadership and its community values. The supporters have made it clear that they will not let inflammatory rhetoric go unchallenged, proving that for the United faithful, the club's greatness is inseparable from the contributions of its international stars.