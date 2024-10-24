Man Utd fans 'attacked by 50 Fenerbahce ultras' in streets of Istanbul - as 'hooligans' share shocking footage of violent scenes on social media

X (@BogazHooligans)Soham MukherjeeMan Utd fans 'attacked by 50 Fenerbahce ultras' in streets of Istanbul - as 'hooligans' share shocking footage of violent scenes on social mediaManchester UnitedEuropa LeagueFenerbahce vs Manchester UnitedFenerbahceManchester United fans were reportedly attacked by Fenerbahce ultras ahead of their Europa League clash in Turkey.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTravelling fans 'attacked by Fenerbahce ultras'One Man United supporter hit by a crowbarTense situation ahead of Europa League matchFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below