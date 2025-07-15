Man Utd finally make Emi Martinez move! Red Devils open talks with Aston Villa for Argentina goalkeeper following Andre Onana injury
Manchester United have reportedly made a move for Emi Martinez as the Red Devils have opened talks with Aston Villa for the Argentina goalkeeper. Andre Onana endured a torrid campaign full of mistakes that proved costly in key moments. His performances have raised serious questions about whether he is the right long-term fit for the club, especially given the expectations that come with playing between the sticks at Old Trafford.
- United hierarchy have little trust in Onana
- Have initiated negotiations with Villa
- Red Devils eager to snap up the Argentine keeper