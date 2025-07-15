Man Utd finally make Emi Martinez move! Red Devils open talks with Aston Villa for Argentina goalkeeper following Andre Onana injury E. Martinez Manchester United Transfers Premier League Aston Villa

Manchester United have reportedly made a move for Emi Martinez as the Red Devils have opened talks with Aston Villa for the Argentina goalkeeper. Andre Onana endured a torrid campaign full of mistakes that proved costly in key moments. His performances have raised serious questions about whether he is the right long-term fit for the club, especially given the expectations that come with playing between the sticks at Old Trafford.