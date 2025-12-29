Man Utd duo wanted by Everton as Toffees hope Jack Grealish factor can tempt stars in January

Everton spent around €130 million (£113m) on transfers over the summer, including big-money deals for Tyler Dibling and Thierno Barry. The duo have failed to fire for the Toffees to date and David Moyes' side are currently not being helped by injuries to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jarrad Branthwaite, while Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye are representing their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite being a bit thin on the ground, manager Moyes isn't expecting a busy January window.

Before their goalless draw with Burnley at the weekend, the Scot said: "I think in all the press conferences I've been in, I've always said I don't think we'll be doing loads of business in January. If we find some players, we'll be delighted to do it and the CEO will be as well, and the owners, if we can do it. But I think it’s more to do with trying to have a plan where the ownership want us to have a plan and want us to prepare and do everything in a certain fashion. So, I don't think it will be coming up with a load of quick fixes. That's the way it's moving and some of the differences are taking place at Everton at the moment."