Man Utd dressing room's stance on Erik ten Hag's future revealed as under-pressure Dutchman faces crucial games against Porto and Aston Villa

Getty Images SportMitchell FrettonMan Utd dressing room's stance on Erik ten Hag's future revealed as under-pressure Dutchman faces crucial games against Porto and Aston VillaE. ten HagManchester UnitedPremier LeagueEuropa LeagueManchester United boss Erik ten Hag has the support of senior players in the dressing room, according to reports.Ten Hag under pressure after 3-0 loss to SpursFighting for job ahead of Porto and Villa matchesHas support of senior figures in dressing room