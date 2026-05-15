Man Utd coach Darren Fletcher fumes at ‘Man City take over of an FA Youth Cup’ after seeing JJ Gabriel & Co suffer defeat at 7,000-capacity Joie Stadium

United coach Fletcher criticised the FA after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Man City in the FA Youth Cup final. While acknowledging that Oliver Reiss’ team were the better side on the pitch, Fletcher took issue with the organisation of the showpiece event. The final was staged at the 7,000-capacity Joie Stadium, home to City’s academy and women’s teams.
United had reportedly offered to host the match at Old Trafford, but the proposal was rejected after City said the Etihad Stadium was unavailable due to construction work, as per BBC. United’s hierarchy felt the venue lacked the stature expected for a major final. Despite City stating the match was sold out, empty seats were visible in sections allocated to the home side, adding to United’s frustration over the atmosphere and organisation.