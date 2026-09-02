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‘Why would he go to Man Utd?’ - Cole Palmer rediscovers Chelsea smile in friendly goals & assists battle with £117m close friend Morgan Rogers
Palmer back in the groove after World Cup snub
Palmer endured a testing 2025-26 campaign on form and fitness fronts, with the numbers that he posted during a PFA Young Player of the Year award-winning debut campaign in west London dipping considerably.
Having found the target on 25 occasions that season, the 24-year-old - who has savoured Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs with Chelsea - managed just 11 efforts last term. He was subsequently overlooked for 2026 World Cup duty.
Questions were asked of whether the boyhood Manchester United fan and product of City’s academy system could head home. He has, however, been joined in the English capital by Rogers - with the ex-Aston Villa star completing a record-breaking £117 million ($158m) transfer.
Rogers and Palmer have been among the goals early in 2026-27, during a faultless start for Chelsea, and are seemingly ready - alongside Brazilian striker Joao Pedro - to spearhead a push for Premier League title glory.
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Man Utd had been linked with a move for Palmer
Quizzed on whether Palmer could now spend several years at the Bridge after rekindling his fading spark, ex-Blues defender Huth - who was speaking in association with an online casino that boasts sports-related games - telling GOAL: “Why would he go to Man U? I wouldn't have thought he would have gone to Man U anyway.
“The top three attacking players at Chelsea look the part, they really do. Whether they're friends or not, obviously it helps for those two, for sure. But it's just good to see Palmer performing because towards the end of the season last year, he was struggling with injuries.
“I know he would have loved to have gone to the World Cup and show what he can do. But I think he was struggling with the injuries. From a Chelsea point of view, it actually hopefully is going to work out because he would have had the six, seven weeks of recovery, making sure he gets the extra work in.
“And so far now we're only two games in but he's looking brilliant. He's looking sharp, he's looking energetic, he's looking fast again - like he's actually getting away from players when he starts dribbling, which last season towards the end, as you could see, was holding back a little bit with his injuries.
“So that's definitely been a positive, Palmer having six, seven weeks off and getting his head right on his injury because had he gone to the World Cup, he would have just dragged on and then you've got this amazing, talented player that you kind of have to nurse through the season. So far so good. Just needs to stay injury free, which is easier said than done.
“But the three players up top really, really excite me. I love Joao Pedro a lot because he's got a bit of everything. He's got the pace, he can dribble, he can shoot, he throws himself about, he wins more than his fair share of headers. He's a nightmare for defenders. When he gets kicked, he gets up, kicks them back kind of thing. He's really kind of almost like a bit of a throwback number nine with proper skills and a little bit of maverick as well.
“So brilliant the way those three started. Rogers, obviously, coming in as well. Big fan of him too. Wouldn't want to be a defender playing against them three.”
Palmer vs Rogers: Who will post the most goals & assists?
Palmer has two goals and as many assists to his name this season, while Rogers has opened his account in both of those departments. Two talented playmakers will be eager to outperform one another this season, with in-house rivalry set to benefit Chelsea’s collective cause.
Asked about that bid for creative bragging rights, Huth added: “They're going to want more assists, more goals than the other.
“Yeah, these kind of things, they are friendly but also, you want to have another thing on your mate, don't you? So hopefully, it stays that way where it's competitive without spilling over and someone not squaring the ball because they want to have the headlines.
“But at the moment, it looks great because they've been winning. Again, the questions will come when they don't win. Everything is always great when you win. It's the best three attackers in the league. If Chelsea lose two or three games, things will automatically change. For now, it's been a good start. Exciting start, but it's only two games in.”
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Chelsea fixtures 2026-27: Testing trip to Arsenal next up
Chelsea have picked up six points from Premier League meetings with neighbours Fulham and Conference League-bound Brighton. They have also seen off Luton to reach the Carabao Cup third round.
Xabi Alonso has enjoyed a dream start to his stint as Blues boss - while still having a few defensive leaks to plug - and will see his side face their biggest test of 2026-27 on Sunday when travelling to Emirates Stadium for an eagerly-anticipated clash with defending champions Arsenal.
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