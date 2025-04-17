'Man Utd make us want to claw our eyes out' - Red Devils fans see the best and worst of Ruben Amorim's side in 'most absurd game ever' following chaotic ending to Europa League victory against Lyon Manchester United Manchester United vs Lyon Lyon Europa League

Manchester United bottled a two-goal lead to Lyon before going down to a two-goal deficit and clawing back to a 5-4 win, and fans can't believe it.