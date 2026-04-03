Man Utd informed Cesc Fabregas 'would think about' Old Trafford job offer despite Arsenal & Chelsea connection

Turning his attention to Manchester United under Carrick, Materazzi strongly endorsed the former midfielder's work. "Manchester United have to believe in Carrick because the job he is doing right now is very good," he said.

He also emphasised Carrick’s connection to the club: "He knows everything about Manchester United. He is a serious man. I like him a lot."

It was put to Materazzi whether Napoli boss Antonio Conte could become United boss, but he questioned whether a managerial change is necessary for the Red Devils. "Conte is one of the best managers in the world… maybe Conte is the answer? But with Carrick they are already building something bigger so why not stick with Carrick?"