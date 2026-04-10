Man Utd fans 'want fresh meat' but Bruno Fernandes talks up importance of Harry Mauire's contract extension

His comments come shortly after Maguire agreed to extend his stay with United, signing a one-year deal that includes the option for a further season. Fernandes used a blunt analogy to describe how supporters view squad turnover.

"I think Harry has been here very long," Fernandes told the Men In Blazers Media Network. "I always say this in a way that it's easy to understand: people like fresh meat. You know, when you have the same meat for too long, you start wanting a new one and football is the same.

"You have the same players and people want to change them and then when you change them and it doesn't work out, you want those ones back. It's always like that. People want fresh meat, they want new names, they want excitement, they want to see different people with the shirt and that's normal, and I think Harry has coped very well with that."