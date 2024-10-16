Man Utd ready to battle Real Madrid for free signing of Alphonso Davies with Bayern Munich contract set to expire

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeMan Utd ready to battle Real Madrid for free signing of Alphonso Davies with Bayern Munich contract set to expireManchester UnitedA. DaviesTransfersReal MadridBayern MunichBundesligaPremier LeagueManchester United are set to compete with Real Madrid to secure the signature of Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd join race to sign DaviesReal Madrid remain favourites to sign full-backCanadian defender will become free agent next summerFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below