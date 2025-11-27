'Hard to sleep' - Man Utd flop Antony reveals his anguish after being sent off for kicking opponent in the head during Real Betis clash

The incident occurred in stoppage time when the Brazilian attempted an overhead kick and his boot accidentally caught Girona's Joel Roca in the face. The referee initially did not stop play, but a VAR review prompted a pitchside review, after which the red card was issued for dangerous play. Antony made apologetic gestures to the home fans as he left the pitch and the club is appealing. As it stands the red card means he is suspended for Betis' upcoming derby match against Sevilla.
Speaking on social media following the game, Antony apologised to Betis fans, saying: "Very sad about the red card. All I wanted was to help my team win. A completely unintentional move ... sorry to all the fans that have always supported me."