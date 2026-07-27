Man Utd announce fourth signing of summer transfer window as Michael Carrick lands 'exciting' talent
Red Devils secure Margetson signature
The 19-year-old shot-stopper makes the move to Old Trafford following the expiration of his contract at Championship outfit Swansea City. While the player was technically a free agent, United have reached an agreement on a compensation package with the Welsh club to reflect their role in his development through the youth ranks. The deal ensures Swansea are remunerated for the progress Margetson made from the Under-15 level through to the fringes of their senior squad.
The deal represents a significant coup for the United academy and senior ranks, as they look to bolster their options between the sticks. Margetson, who is the son of former England, Swansea and current Wales goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson, spent last season on loan at Cymru Premier outfit Connah’s Quay Nomads, helping the club to qualify for the Europa League.
Official statement from United
United released a statement regarding the deal, which reads: "Manchester United have agreed the signing of exciting young goalkeeper Kit Margetson, subject to registration. The 19-year-old was most recently at Swansea City, a club he’d been with since under-15s. Last season, he had his first taste of senior football on loan at Connah's Quay Nomads and kept 10 clean sheets in 34 appearances, helping the Welsh side to qualify for European competition. Margetson has also earned youth international caps for Wales and made his Under-21s debut against Belarus in March. Everyone at United would like to welcome Kit to the club and wish him the very best of luck for the future."
Swansea bid farewell to academy graduate
Swansea also released a statement regarding the departure, confirming that the two clubs had settled on a financial package to allow the move to proceed. The Welsh side noted the player's family ties to the club and his rise through their academy system.
The statement said: "Swansea City goalkeeper Kit Margetson has joined Manchester United subject to the relevant approval, after the two clubs agreed a compensation package. The 20-year-old Wales Under-21 international has been with the Swans since under-15 level, with the club entitled to remuneration for the player’s development. Margetson, son of Swansea’s former head of goalkeeping Martyn, was included in the first-team matchday squad for a fixture against Millwall towards the end of the 2024-25 season, was also a regular part of the wider senior squad. Everyone at Swansea City wishes Kit every success during his time at Old Trafford."
- AFP
Midfield reinforcements on the radar
While the goalkeeping department has been bolstered with the arrival of Margetson and Karl Darlow, United are now intensifying their efforts to strengthen the engine room. The Red Devils look to be escalating their search for a third midfield signing to the follow the recent arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. Italian publication Corriere dello Sport claim that an agreement in principle has already been reached on personal terms with Roma’s Manu Kone.
They say that United are prepared to submit an offer for Kone worth almost €50 million (£42.7m), though still face competition from the likes of Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Saudi club Al-Ahli. United are also said to hold an interest in Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, plus Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.
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