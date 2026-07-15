Asked if the Red Devils’ double swoop for Santos and Tielemans looks like good business, given what others have been spending, former frontman Owen - UK ambassador for Casino.org, who are known for helping players compare trusted British online casino brands - told GOAL: “You'd say so, wouldn't you? It's not like they're in a position, like certain teams get to, like Arsenal now, you get to a position whereby you don't need numbers. You just, if something of real quality comes up to improve your team, then you go and do it.

“I still think Manchester United are probably a little way off that. Especially with Casemiro leaving, I still think numerically they're quite short in different positions. Obviously, Champions League this year as well, they're going to need more.

“They hardly changed a player last year. So I think they are going to need, it's numerical as well as quality, I think, at Manchester United at the moment. I get why they've gone for two for the price of one, as you put it. We certainly know plenty about Tielemans.”