Man Utd pick their Andre Onana replacement as Ruben Amorim sets his sights on AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan - but Red Devils could face competition from Chelsea and Aston Villa
Ruben Amorim has identified AC Milan's Mike Maignan as Andre Onana's replacement but Man Utd will face competition from Chelsea and Aston Villa.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Amorim not pleased with Onana's performances
- Has identified Maignan as an able replacement
- Chelsea and Villa also vying for the Milan goalkeeper