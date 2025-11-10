Man Utd accused of lacking respect towards Slovenia over Benjamin Sesko injury decision as club vs country war threatens to ignite

Sesko arrived as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Tottenham but limped off before the end of the 90 minutes after sustaining a knee injury. United boss Amorim admitted he was worried about his striker's fitness after the game, telling reporters: "That [form] is not the biggest concern now. That happens, especially with a striker. I am more concerned with an injury, because it's in the knee, we don't know, we need Ben to be a better team. I have no idea. Because it's the knee we never know."
The striker has now undergone tests and the club are confident he has avoided a serious injury and believe he will recover swiftly. However, the decision has been made that Sesko will not join up with the Slovenia team for World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Sweden, and his national team manager has explained why he is unhappy with the situation.