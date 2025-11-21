Man Utd face paying £100m to sign top midfield target Elliot Anderson as club make decision on Casemiro's contract situation

Anderson has established himself as one of the Premier League's best young midfielders. His form for Forest has seen him start five of the past six England games; in the space of a few months the 23-year-old has gone from a surprise call-up at the start of the season, to an almost-guaranteed member of Thomas Tuchel's squad for next summer's World Cup.
That promise has caught the attention of United, who are in need of options in the middle of the park. Despite a recent uptick in form, the Old Trafford club are unlikely to hand Casemiro a new contract, or trigger the one-year option in the Brazilian's contract. The 33-year-old is expected to pursue a lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia once his deal in Manchester runs out.
The Timesreports that United will wait until the summer to make an approach for Anderson, as they believe Forest would not entertain an offer during the ongoing Premier League season.