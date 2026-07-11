Man City sign 17-year-old winger from Leicester after hijacking Arsenal transfer
City secure teenage prodigy
The Etihad outfit have officially finalised a deal worth a total of £10m to secure the signature of Monga during the same week he celebrated his 17th birthday. This aggressive move in the transfer market simultaneously scuppered the well-laid plans of their north London rivals Arsenal, who had previously held serious discussions throughout the summer. The talented youngster will be immediately integrated into the first-team set-up rather than being placed into the youth ranks.
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Monga welcomes dream move
Speaking after formalising his transfer, Monga could not hide his delight at joining the most successful club in England over the past decade. The winger also highlighted how the presence of a proven developmental pathway that successfully produces top young talents was one of the primary reasons behind his decision to accept City's approach.
Monga expressed his excitement in his inaugural interview: "When I became aware that Manchester City were interested, I knew instantly this was the right choice for me. For any young footballer, to become part of this amazing club is a dream come true.
"This has been the best club in England over the past 10 years. And it has also handed opportunities to players from the Academy like Phil Foden and Nico O’Reilly which shows that the pathway is there. It is a privilege to be here and I’m delighted to have joined."
Viana praises exciting talent
City's tracking of Monga has long been established, but the arrival of new manager Enzo Maresca proved pivotal given the tactician had previously worked with the player during his tenure with The Foxes.
Monga himself holds an impressive record as one of the youngest debutants in the competition's history after making his bow aged just 15 in April 2025. City director of football Hugo Viana emphasised the club's absolute commitment to nurturing the player's massive potential in the future.
Viana offered a warm welcome to his new recruit: "Jeremy is an exciting player who has already made huge strides in his young career. We were already very aware of him as a Club and we have seen his ability first-hand from his time at Leicester.
"At 17-years-old we feel he is only going to continue to improve and that this is the correct next step in his career. We look forward to supporting him on every step in his journey."
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Asian tour opportunity beckons
Monga is scheduled to immediately fly out with the City first-team squad to participate in their pre-season tour of Asia later this month. A string of friendly fixtures against Inter, the K-League All Stars, and Atletico Madrid will provide an ideal initial platform for the player to catch the eye of the coaching staff.
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