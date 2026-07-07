‘Love to see him in a City shirt’ - Kylian Mbappe urged to tread path that Lionel Messi never did & embrace a Premier League adventure in Manchester
The Premier League challenge
Mbappe has long been linked with the world's biggest clubs, but Barry feels it would be a missed opportunity if the forward never graced the English game. Barry argues that the Premier League remains the ultimate litmus test for the world's elite talent, citing the fact that some of the game's greatest ever players never made the move across the channel.
Speaking about the potential move, Barry said to Lyllo Casino: "It's a shame when world-class players like Mbappe haven’t spent time in the Premier League. We would have loved to see Messi here, but that won't happen. We don't want Mbappe's career to pass without him testing himself in the hardest league in the world." Currently, the Frenchman is showcasing his quality on the global stage, having recently coolly converted the penalty that sent France into the World Cup quarter-finals.
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City at the forefront
If Mbappe were to decide on a move to England, there is only one destination that Barry feels is truly "primed" to facilitate such a seismic transfer. Manchester City's financial might and sustained success make them the natural frontrunners for any player of Mbappe's stature, especially as they look to maintain their dominance at the top of the European game.
"Manchester City is always primed to sign the best in the world. If Mbappe wants to try the Premier League, I'm sure they'll be at the forefront. I'd love to see him in a City shirt," Barry added.
The debate around Mbappe's greatness continues to intensify, with experts like Jamie Carragher suggesting that his fantastic World Cup displays could see him beat the likes of Harry Kane to the Ballon d'Or.
The hunt for Rodri's successor
While the prospect of signing Mbappe remains a dream for many City fans, the club has been active in securing talent for the here and now. The Premier League champions have officially announced that Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement for the transfer of 23-year-old midfielder Elliot Anderson. The former Forest man is currently on World Cup duty with England but has already completed his medical abroad.
Barry believes Anderson has the profile to eventually step into a vital role at the Etihad, even suggesting he could be a long-term successor to Rodri. "If Rodri stays, Elliot Anderson would be a surprising signing," Barry admitted. "They are very similar players; their best assets are off the ball, pressing, breaking up play, and starting attacks. If Rodri leaves, he will be very hard to replace, but Elliot Anderson has the ability to do it."
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Pressure of a high-profile move
The move represents a significant step up for Anderson, who excelled during his time at the City Ground. With a substantial transfer fee involved, the spotlight will be on the young Englishman to see if he can adapt to Enzo Maresca's demanding system. Barry, however, is confident that the midfielder's temperament will allow him to flourish despite the inevitable comparisons to world-class teammates.
"Moving to Manchester City would likely take his game to the next level," Barry explained. "Rodri has been at the top level for much longer, so Elliot will have to improve his game to fully replace him. The transfer fee does add pressure, but that's not the player's fault. Once he's on the pitch, Anderson won't be thinking about being a £100 million player, he'll just do the job he did at Nottingham Forest. He seems level-headed, so I don't think it will affect him too much."
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