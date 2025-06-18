Man City player ratings vs Wydad AC: Phil Foden is back! Midfielder outshines debutant Rayan Cherki & Jeremy Doku dazzles in comfortable opening win for Pep Guardiola's men

The midfielder scored his first goal for five months as the Cityzens made a trouble-free start to the Club World Cup with a 2-0 win in Philadelphia

Phil Foden was back in business as Manchester City made a comfortable-if-unspectacular start to their Club World Cup campaign. The midfielder scored and assisted in a 2-0 win over Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Foden, who had a dismal 2024-25 season and cited mental struggles as one of the factors in his decline, bagged the fastest goal of the tournament so far when he gave City the lead in the second minute, pouncing on a botched punch away from Wydad's keeper Mehdi Benabid.

The England international should have struck again for City soon after, but he made amends by putting in a deadly delivery from a corner which Jeremy Doku volleyed in just before half-time to double Pep Guardiola's side's advantage.

City took their foot off the gas in the second period and the result was somewhat marred by Rico Lewis getting a straight red card in added time.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Lincoln Financial Field...