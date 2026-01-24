+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
city wolves ratings gfxGetty
Richard Martin

Man City player ratings vs Wolves: Omar Marmoush takes his chance after Erling Haaland benched as Antoine Semenyo scores again and Marc Guehi impresses on winning debut

Manchester City strolled to their first Premier League victory of 2026 as Omar Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo fired Pep Guardiola's side to a 2-0 win at home to Wolves. Erling Haaland was the most eye-catching absentee from the starting XI as Guardiola made six changes from the side who were battered 3-1 by Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League, while Marc Guehi made an impressive debut.

It was the first time Haaland had not started a league game all season but if anything City benefitted from a change in personnel in attack and Marmoush, starting for the first time in the league since August, only needed six minutes to put the hosts in front when he pounced on a wonderful cross from Matheus Nunes.

City had a penalty claim for handball which went to VAR but referee Farai Hallam stood his ground and stood by his on-field decision to not penalise Yerson Mosquera for Marmoush's strike hitting his arm from close range. 

It mattered little as City doubled their lead regardless right before half-time. Rodri, Rayan Cherki and Bernardo Silva all contributed to a flowing team move which ended with Semenyo bagging his third goal in four appearances for City since his £65m move in January.

Semenyo and Marmoush both hit the woodwork in the second half while Haaland and Phil Foden came on. But Wolves finished the game more strongly and had several chances to score. Still, this was a welcome result for City which cuts their deficit with Arsenal to four points and puts pressure on the Gunners ahead of their clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...

  • Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (6/10):

    A passenger in the first half, he had to stay aware in the second as Wolves improved. Flapped at a corner but it actually did him a favour as his arm was in the air to block the path of an effort from Mosquera.

    Matheus Nunes (7/10):

    Made a welcome return to the team after missing the Manchester derby and Bodo/Glimt trip with the flu. Got plenty of joy down the right channel against his former club and put in a superb cross for Marmoush.

    Abdukodir Khusanov (6/10):

    A very tidy performance, benefitting from a slower pace of game and having an experienced partner in Guehi to look to. Even with those advantages, he defended with authority.

    Marc Guehi (7/10):

    A pretty comfortable debut. Effortlessly swept up the rare moment of danger in the first half. Had one dodgy moment when he nearly lost the ball but the danger was quickly averted. Further endeared himself to his new fans with a brave block in added time.

    Nico O'Reilly (6/10):

    A solid display defensively even though he looked a little tired from the trip to Norway. Didn't do much attacking beyond a hopeful shot that went over the bar.

  • Midfield

    Bernardo Silva (7/10):

    Made a positive return after being sorely missed in Bodo while suspended. Gave Rodri protection and motored forward to set up Semenyo.

    Rodri (6/10):

    Took things easy after his erratic display and sending off in Bodo, playing a more creative role thanks to Wolves' cautious strategy.

    Tijjani Reijnders (6/10):

    Not much to write home about as he couldn't really influence the play despite City's dominance and he was the first player to come off, making way for Foden.

  • Attack

    Antoine Semenyo (8/10):

    Continued his flying start to life at City. His directness unsettled Wolves and he scored an impressive goal to give City a massive advantage at the break. Didn't ease up in the second half and almost scored again when he smashed against the woodwork.

    Omar Marmoush (7/10):

    Took his big opportunity and as well as scoring early on he played with purpose and freedom which made him a threat throughout his time on the pitch. Hit the post in the second half. His one disappointing moment was over-hitting a pass to Semenyo which would have surely led to a goal.

    Rayan Cherki (7/10):

    Injected some pace and pizzazz into City's attack after being benched for the derby. Came close to scoring on two occasions and his unpredictable movement helped Marmoush and Semenyo do the damage.

  • Subs & Manager

    Phil Foden (6/10):

    Took a couple of dangerous-looking set-pieces but didn't make the impression he needed to.

    Erling Haaland (6/10):

    Hardly got involved when he replaced Marmoush.

    Jeremy Doku (6/10):

    Got at Wolves and played a nice pass to Foden although wasn't as incisive as the forwards who started.

    Pep Guardiola (7/10):

    Made a statement with his many changes, in particular dropping Haaland and Foden. Won't be pleased with how his team eased off late in the game but it's still a big improvement on their last two outings.

