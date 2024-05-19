Man City player ratings vs West Ham: Phil Foden and Rodri are the history boys! Magnificent midfielders produce more magic to secure record-breaking, fourth-successive Premier League title

City's two outstanding players of the season saved their best for the last game to wrap up yet another league crown

Even before the final day of the season, Manchester City's Premier League title bud had been built upon the backs of Rodri and Phil Foden more than anyone else. So it was fitting that the two midfielders should have the final say and fire Pep Guardiola's side to a record-breaking fourth successive domestic crown, something that had never previously been achieved in 135 years of English football.

Guardiola had insisted West Ham would put up a fight and envisaged a similarly angsty game to when his side went 2-0 down to Aston Villa on the final day in 2022 before rallying to win. But there were very few signs of nerves when City steamed into the lead after 79 seconds, Foden whipping the ball into the far corner with his left foot from distance for the sort of goal he has been scoring all season.

Guardiola's side had total dominance and it was only a matter of time before they got their second, with Jeremy Doku being denied and Rodri missing the target. But Foden duly delivered again, side-footing home a Doku cross in the 18th minute.

Erling Haaland missed two sitters which should have put the game out of sight and then shortly before half-time, out of nowhere, Mohammed Kudus conjured a stunning bicycle kick to reduce the deficit. There were visible nerves around the ground, but Rodri soon settled them early in the second half by scoring a third goal with a daisy-cutter from outside the box.

The party was then able to truly start, as the City fans did the Poznan and the chants of 'Champions Again' got louder and louder.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...